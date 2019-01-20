Spreading festive cheer

More than 450 low-income households in Sembawang received red festive bags yesterday containing groceries, such as coffee powder, oatmeal and biscuits, as part of an annual charity effort led by the North West Community Development Council. The three-week campaign, "WeCare @ North West - Service Weeks", involves 1,600 community, corporate and student volunteers, like 16-year-old Ng Hui Ming from Admiralty Secondary School, who helped to distribute the festive packs. Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, adviser to Sembawang Grassroots Organisations participated in the distribution at Wellington Circle, together with grassroots leaders and corporate volunteers from Tai Sin Electric. The initiative, which was launched on Jan 12, will benefit a total of 6,500 rental-unit households in the North-West district. "WeCare @ North West - Service Weeks" started in 2014.