Spreading Christmas cheer with giveaway event

As a freegan, Mr Colin Lau rejects a consumerist lifestyle and waste, preferring to dumpster-dive for useful items to meet his needs instead.

Mr Lau, 48, the founder of the Freegan in Singapore group on Facebook, also makes it a point to share what he has collected with maids, who turn up regularly for his giveaway events.

In total, he has held 136 giveaway events at his flat, where the maids are free to take any items that he and some members of his Freegan group have found, including branded bags, clothes and shoes.

The most recent one took place on Sunday, when 13 Filipino maids gathered at his place.

To Mr Lau, a former piano teacher, holding these giveaways is a way of giving back.

"They may be born poor, but I am Catholic just like them. Christmas is a time to help those who are in need."

