Spotlight on ways to curb speeding, tighten safety enforcement

Road-calming measures like humps are not entirely practical to address speeding issues, and could instead cause traffic bottlenecks inconveniencing residents and businesses in the area, said experts.

A fatal car crash that killed five in Tanjong Pagar on Feb 13 has put wider road safety issues in the national spotlight.

Police believe the vehicle was speeding along a stretch with a 50kmh limit while residents described speeding cars as a longstanding disturbance in the area.

The Traffic Police (TP) told The Sunday Times that speeding was the top offence committed by motorists in the past three years.

In the aftermath of the Tanjong Pagar crash, police said they would explore further enforcement operations in the vicinity, as well as road-calming measures.

But the area's MP, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah noted that installing speed humps would affect all traffic at all hours.

Most experts agreed that putting up humps in areas with high traffic flow like Tanjong Pagar would slow it down and cause jams.

Automobile Association of Singapore (AAS) chief executive Lee Wai Mun noted that while generally effective in curbing speed, humps may also increase pollution with vehicles travelling in a lower gear and using significantly more fuel per kilometre.

He said they could also amplify noise levels due to the need to decelerate and rev up again.

Plus, motorists may end up taking to parallel residential streets to avoid the humps.

Transport consultant and retired Land Transport Authority (LTA) planner Gopinath Menon pointed to narrower roads and lanes, "dragon's teeth" jagged markings and speed regulating strips as other possible measures.

Mr Lee said narrower lanes could be created by extending sidewalks or adding bollards, planters or on-street parking.

TOP 10 SPEED SPOTS

Top 10 locations where Traffic Police cameras detected speeding violations in January. • Pan Island Expressway 21km towards East Coast Parkway • Upper Thomson Road towards Lornie Road • Yishun Avenue 2 towards Lentor Avenue • Yishun Avenue 1 towards Lentor Avenue • Yishun Avenue 2 towards Sembawang Road • Holland Road towards Napier Road • Pan Island Expressway 21km towards Tuas • Bukit Timah Expressway 4.5km towards Woodlands • Seletar Expressway 7.3km towards Central Expressway • Loyang Avenue towards Tampines Expressway Source: Traffic Police

Singapore Road Safety Council chairman Bernard Tay suggested dividers, as well as signage and markings to caution motorists of sharp bends or to slow down.

TOP 3 TRAFFIC OFFENCES (2018 TO 2020)

1 Speeding 2 Running a red light 3 Careless driving

But if such moves fail to deter the flouting of traffic rules, enforcement must be stepped up, the observers said. Measures can include cameras, patrols and restricting road access at certain timings; or clamping down on illegal vehicle modifications.

5 racing hot spots

KALLANG-PAYA LEBAR EXPRESSWAY (KPE), MAY 2020 Six men and two women, aged between 20 and 42, were nabbed shortly after a viral dashboard camera video showed at least nine cars zooming past a car said to be doing 80kmh. TUAS SOUTH BOULEVARD, MARCH 2020 Fifty-seven motorists were investigated for participating in an illegal car race after a "street-cars meet-up" at East Coast Park. CENTRAL EXPRESSWAY (CTE), 2018 Two men aged 39 and 27 and each driving a Mitsubishi Evolution 10 sports sedan swerved from lane to lane along the CTE as they overtook other motorists. Their speeds were recorded at 184kmh and 178kmh, along an expressway with a limit of 90kmh. LIM CHU KANG ROAD, 2017 Two men aged 40 raced each other in their modified BMWs, reaching speeds of up to 179kmh against a road limit of 70kmh. LIM CHU KANG ROAD, 2016 Two men aged 37 and 26, and both driving Volkswagen GTIs, raced each other down the same stretch, clocking speeds of up to 136kmh. SELETAR LINK, 2015 Two men aged 24 and 37 raced each other in Lamborghini and Nissan supercars, reaching 219kmh as spectators cheered them on from the side of a road with a speed limit of 60kmh. Justin Ong

A TP spokesman reiterated that enforcement cameras are deployed islandwide and operations are conducted regularly.

"Motorists who are caught flouting traffic rules may be prosecuted in court. If grievous hurt or death is caused, motorists may face imprisonment and disqualification from driving," the spokesman added.

TP also highlighted efforts in road safety campaigns and virtual talks as well as its collaboration with the LTA to display reminders on electronic boards along expressways and major roads.

But Mr Lee noted the current syllabus in driving schools focuses on hard, technical skills in vehicle manoeuvres rather than soft skills to increase risk awareness for safe driving.

Mr Tay said: "Drivers tend to take things for granted after they've passed their driving test, and become over-confident of their skills."

Mr Menon said: "Instilling road safety habits has to be a combination of education and enforcement.

"Societal pressures can be useful. We shame litterbugs publicly - why not shame dangerous and reckless motorists publicly?"