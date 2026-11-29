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Sports day by Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, Mountbatten SMC, raises $1.37m for residents in need

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong trying his hand at the sled push during an inaugural sports day held by Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC and Mountbatten SMC on Nov 29.

SINGAPORE – ​A charity sports day at the National Stadium on Nov 29 raised more than $1 million for vulnerable residents in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC and Mountbatten SMC.

Called PULSE – or “People Uniting to Live well, Support families and Empower the community”, the event was jointly organised by the two constituencies and saw more than 2,000 people show up on the rainy morning.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who spoke at the event, stressed the importance of unity and community, especially in light of external conflicts and tensions.

He cited the Middle East crisis and the recent haze, which was the worst such episode experienced by the Republic in more than a decade.

“ Many of these things are beyond our control, but at the end of the day, the way we overcome them is to stay united and tackle these challenges together as one Singapore.”

While the Government will continue supporting Singaporeans, PM Wong added that it is also important for people to look out for one another within their communities.

“Let us continue to make Singapore a place where we can always count on one another, and (where) we will always stand together as one united people,” he said .

PM Wong was also joined by Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong – who was formerly an MP for Marine Parade GRC – as well as grassroots advisors from the two constituencies.

These included sitting MPs such as Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng and Tin Pei Ling, as well as lawyer Ahmad Firdaus Daud, who took over the grassroots responsibilities of former acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs Faishal Ibrahim in Kembangan.

Like the prime minister, ESM Goh also spoke about the importance of community, noting that people cannot exist in isolation.

Among the activities held at the inaugural sports day were inflatable obstacle courses and a fitness challenge that featured several stations, akin to what one might find at a Hyrox race.

There was also a 10km run, with corporate sponsors donating $200 for every round that participants completed on the 400m track.

In total, $1.37 million was raised during the event, with the donations going to six Community Development and Welfare Funds across both constituencies.

These funds, administered at the grassroots level, provide direct support to residents in need, whether in the form of groceries, bursaries or welfare assistance.

The donations will also be used to support programmes by children and youth centre The Hut, PPIS Family Service, as well as the Singapore Athletic Association.

PM Lawrence Wong encouraging a boy on the rowing machine at the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC and Mountbatten SMC inaugural family sports day. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

One of the beneficiaries is Kenny Ravichandran, a 51-year-old father of three.

The freelancer, who is a resident in Mountbatten SMC, said the unpredictability in his income meant constantly having to stress about being able to provide for his children’s needs.

Support from the Community Development and Welfare Fund has helped to lighten some of that worry, with his children receiving school supplies and financial aid.

“What touches me most is that my children now tell me they want to help other families in need when they grow up.

“The kindness our community showed us has been planted in their hearts.”