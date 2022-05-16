Sports car crashes into hotel; woman arrested

A yellow Mercedes-Benz sports car crashed into Fairmont Hotel and knocked down a chauffeur counter, luggage cart and potted plants on Saturday night.

The police said they arrested a 24-year-old woman for suspected drink driving after receiving a report about the incident at around 11.50pm at 80 Bras Basah Road. No one was injured in the accident and investigations are ongoing.

The car had gone out of control while turning into a roundabout in front of the hotel where passengers can alight, Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News reported. The front bumper of the Mercedes-Benz was damaged due to the impact of the collision.

Syarafana Shafeeq