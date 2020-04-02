S'pore's virus cases rise to 1,000, with 2 new clusters

There were 74 new coronavirus cases in Singapore yesterday, pushing the total number here to exactly 1,000.

The numbers include two new clusters, one of which was at an old folks' home - hitting a group considered most vulnerable to infections.

The cluster at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home in Thomson Road, which began with a single case on Tuesday, is now linked to 11 cases.

Nine of them are elderly residents of the home and include a 102-year-old woman, the oldest Covid-19 patient in Singapore to date.

Worker dormitories are also emerging as a possible area of concern, with three different dormitories now reporting active infection clusters. Including those announced yesterday, there are now three cases linked to a new cluster at a dormitory at 55 Sungei Kadut Loop, 10 cases linked to the cluster at the S11 dormitory in Seletar North Link, and seven cases linked to the Westlite Toh Guan dormitory in Jurong East.

Only 20 of the 74 cases yesterday were imported.

A further five cases have been discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 245.