S'pore's safe distancing rules

• People should not sit down less than 1m away from another person in public or on a fixed seat marked as not to be occupied, or stand in a queue less than 1m away from another person.

• Gatherings outside of work and school are limited to 10 people or fewer. A physical distance of at least 1m should be maintained between people when they are gathered for a prolonged period of time.

• All sporting events, exhibitions, trade fairs and public entertainment at cinemas, theatres, amusement or computer game centres, among other venues, have been banned from Friday to April 30. Also banned during this period are enrichment activities or tuition for children aged 18 and below at enrichment or tuition centres or sports facilities, and the provision of goods, entertainment or services at bars, karaoke lounges, nightclubs or discotheques.

• Organisers of events that are not banned must not allow more than 10 people to be present or take part, unless these are held in the course of business at a workplace or an educational institution.

• Owners or occupiers of places like eateries and malls must ensure that seats that are not fixed are at least 1m apart at all times. If the seats are fixed to the floor, alternate seats must be marked as seats not to be occupied. They have to ensure that people in a queue stand 1m apart from one another.