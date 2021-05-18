S'pore's largest integrated transport hub to open in Woodlands in June

A new fully air-conditioned Woodlands Bus Interchange will open on June 13, making it the largest integrated transport hub to operate here.

The SMRT-managed integrated transport hub, a term used to refer to air-conditioned bus interchanges linked to MRT stations and nearby malls, is Singapore's 11th such hub.

At 41,500 sq m, it will be almost 2½ times as large as the first integrated transport hub, which opened in Toa Payoh in 2002.

With Woodlands now connected by the North-South Line and the Thomson-East Coast Line, the hub should bolster the northern neighbourhood as a transport node and make transfers more convenient.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday that the hub will include inclusive facilities such as graduated kerb edges to make boarding easier for passengers in wheelchairs.

An air-conditioned staff canteen, a staff lounge and a cleaners' room will also improve the quality of life of transport workers, while berths equipped with a blinker-light reverse warning system will help drivers park the buses safely.

The Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange, which has been in operation since 2016 and is next to the new hub, will be retained for now to ease any possible congestion.

The LTA said the temporary interchange will continue to run four bus services - 925/925M, 950, 961/961M and 965.

The other 25 services that it now handles will move to the new integrated transport hub. There are no changes to the bus stops along the routes of all 29 services.

Asked when the temporary bus interchange is likely to cease operations, the LTA said the plans for it will be reviewed in tandem with the growth of Woodlands Town, including the new developments in Woodlands North Coast.

Information on bus service adjustments will be put up at bus stops, bus interchanges, on buses, as well as on the LTA and SMRT's websites.

"We seek commuters' understanding that our bus operator(s) may require some time to familiarise themselves with the new integrated transport hub. LTA will monitor the situation closely and make any necessary adjustments to ensure smooth operations," the agency added.