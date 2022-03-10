S'pore's first panda cub Le Le joins mum at Giant Panda Forest exhibit

SINGAPORE - Le Le, the first panda cub born in Singapore, joined his mother Jia Jia inside her exhibit at the Giant Panda Forest at River Wonders on Thursday morning (March 10).

Le Le was born to Kai Kai and Jia Jia at the River Safari on Aug 14 last year, after the giant pandas' seventh breeding season. They began mating in 2015.

The male cub's name is derived from the old Chinese term "shi le po", which refers to Singapore, and was announced on Dec 29 last year.

Le Le, who is almost seven months old, weighs about 16kg.

On Thursday, an information board with Le Le's details was unveiled at the Giant Panda Forest. Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat and Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Hong Xiaoyong were present at the event.

Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, deputy chairman of Mandai Park Holdings, Mr Mike Barclay, group chief executive of Mandai Wildlife Group and Mr Suppiah Dhanabalan, chairman of Mandai Park Holdings, were also present at the event.

Mr Barclay said that Le Le had come a long way in his development since last August and expressed his appreciation for the support provided by their partners and the public.

"Our care for the giant panda species is just one example of how we work with like-minded conservation partners and the wider community of accredited zoos to care for and breed threatened species. This helps to ensure the genetic viability of these species in the long term," added Mr Barclay.

Loyal members of the Friends of River Wonders were given an exclusive session to visit Le Le and Jia Jia in their exhibit.

Due to safe management measures, an average of 100 visitors can visit the Giant Panda Forest at any one time, and staff are stationed at various points within the premises to ensure that guests have enough time to see Le Le while keeping the queue moving.

Housewife Vandana Garg, who visited the Giant Panda Forest on Thursday morning, said that she felt happy and excited.

The 57-year-old said: "The environment is very good and the pandas are very, very cute."