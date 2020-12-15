S'poreans urged to stay vigilant and abide by rules to curb virus

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has an important message for Singaporeans as they gear up for phase three of the country's reopening: Stay cautious and vigilant, continue to cooperate with the Government and abide by the rules to keep the virus at bay.

"Please do not abandon your mindset of watchfulness and caution," he urged them yesterday in a televised national address.

"This is absolutely not the time to relax, and let our guard down or to hold a big party, imagining that the problem has disappeared."

In his speech, PM Lee announced that Singapore will start phase three of its reopening on Dec 28, with the cap on group sizes for social gatherings raised from five to eight.

He also said the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive by the end of this month. There will be enough for everyone in Singapore to get the jab by the third quarter of next year if things go according to plan, he added.

Vaccinations will be free for all Singaporeans and long-term residents who wish to take them.

"Now that vaccines are becoming available, we can see light at the end of the tunnel," PM Lee said. "As vaccinations become widespread not only in Singapore, but also in our region and the world, we can look forward to resuming more normal lives."

At a virtual press conference after PM Lee's address, Second Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng compared Singapore's achievements so far to a mountaineer reaching the base camp of a mountain, with the ascent to the summit still lying ahead.

Education Minister Lawrence Wong, on the other hand, called it the final stretch of a marathon.

"This final stretch is still going to be a long one, and it is probably going to be the most difficult part of the race," he said.

"So, we really need to stay disciplined and focused all the way through the end."

Mr Wong, co-chair of the multi-ministerial task force tackling the pandemic, was also at the session.

PM Lee, in his national broadcast, noted that it has been nearly a year - "full of ups and downs, filled with anxiety and trepidation" - since Singapore's first Covid-19 case on Jan 23.

But much has changed in the last few months, he said.

The country, for one thing, has brought the daily number of new cases down from more than 1,000 in March and April to zero locally transmitted cases on most days.

When the crisis started, people were also worried about supermarkets having enough supplies, and parents were apprehensive about sending their children to school.

Now, supermarket shelves are full and shopping is calm and uneventful, PM Lee noted. The school year has been kept intact, and life is more normal than it was during the two-month circuit breaker period.

"How did we bring things under control? It took a tremendous effort and some good luck."

He said the tough measures to tackle the virus worked, and Singaporeans showed resilience and took them in their stride.

"Our economy took a big hit, but we did not let it crash," he added. "Despite the global economic dislocation, most of our workers kept their jobs."

Now, Singapore's defences against Covid-19 are much stronger, he said, citing how the country has built up its testing procedures and capacities, with rostered routine testing of higher risk groups and antigen rapid tests at larger gatherings and events.

It has also beefed up its contact tracing capabilities, such as expanding the SafeEntry and TraceTogether programmes.

"We got used to the inconvenient restrictions, and found ways to carry on with life," PM Lee said. "We looked after one another, reminding each other to adhere to safe distancing, to wear masks, to see a doctor if ill, and so on."

He also expressed his gratitude to Singaporeans who complied with the spirit of the rules, adding: "We can be proud of how far we have come."

Rounding up his speech, PM Lee said Singapore reacted quickly and comprehensively during the crisis, marshalling resources to solve its problems and staying resilient.

The situation is stable now only because everyone has worked so hard and sacrificed so much, he added.

"Let us keep up our efforts in this final stretch, to cross the finish line together and complete our mission to defeat Covid-19."