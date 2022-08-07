S'poreans overseas to gather for potluck, quiz

Nasi lemak, a comfort food that reminds one of home, and a quiz on the nation's history.

These are among the things planned as Singaporeans overseas gather over the week to celebrate the nation's 57th birthday.

In Denmark, Ms Idah Khan O'Neill, 40, is upping the Singapore connection with a quiz on the Republic's history and culture for a National Day potluck on Aug 13 for about 30 people, mostly members of a social group for Singaporeans.

The research coordinator, who has worked in Denmark for almost 10 years, said: "I also got some friends visiting from Singapore to bring some gifts for the game prizes."

Joining the gathering is Lego designer Chee Woon Tze, 47, who moved to Denmark six years ago with his wife and three sons for his dream job.

He said of the social group, which meets on festive occasions like Chinese New Year, Hari Raya and Deepavali: "It's a support system for us as newcomers to Denmark can ask for tips on how to settle down here, how to get certain ingredients for Singapore dishes here. It's hard to get Singapore food here.

"There's also a sense of familiarity when everyone speaks Singlish during our gatherings."

Australian Andaleeb Akhand, 32, last lived in the Republic from 1999 to 2002, but he developed such a strong affection for Singapore that he is helping to organise a gathering in Sydney to live-stream the National Day Parade on Aug 9.

The senior conference producer said: "I lived in Singapore for a few years because my father was there for work, but I made many good friends in Singapore and we've maintained the friendship until this day."

The event is organised by Temasek Club (New South Wales) and three Singapore students' associations of universities in Sydney, and is supported by the Singapore Global Network (SGN).

SGN is a branch of the Economic Development Board which seeks to connect Singaporeans living overseas.

"Participants will get a dinner box with the option of nasi lemak or nasi goreng and eat dinner together before the live streaming. We'll also decorate the room with balloons and streamers for a festive mood," said Mr Akhand, who added that he hopes to get at least 100 people for the event.

Programme manager Teo Sze Ying, 32, who moved to New York six months ago, found that she had to build her social circle from scratch when she arrived there.

She ended up joining a group on messaging platform Telegram with more than 1,000 people from Singapore.

Ms Teo then went on to organise a gathering with about 15 people yesterday to watch Singapore@ Home, a virtual live celebration to bring the festivities around the nation's birthday to the homes of Singaporean families and friends living abroad.

The event was organised by SGN.

Ms Teo will also be organising a gathering at a bar with up to 300 Singaporeans in New York on Tuesday as a way to celebrate National Day while meeting other Singaporeans.

"The first thing I'll do when I visit my family in Singapore in October will be to order a cup of teh-c kosong," she said, referring to tea with evaporated milk and no sugar. "I'm proud to be a Singaporean - and I'm always happy to support Singaporeans who are new to town. Don't underestimate our kampung spirit," she said.

Rosalind Ang