Singaporeans moving to healthier diets

Singaporeans are having healthier diets with lower calorie intakes, according to a latest survey.

The National Nutrition Survey 2018 shows a mean intake of 2,470 calories a day - a reversal of the increase from 2,110 calories in 1998 to 2,600 by 2010.

The recommendation for those with sedentary lifestyles is 2,200 calories a day for men and 1,800 for women.

Mr Zee Yoong Kang, chief executive officer of the Health Promotion Board (HPB), which carried out the survey, said: "The trend of worsening diet has been arrested."

The latest HPB survey found that people here are eating more wholegrain, fruit and vegetables, though the high consumption of sugar and salt has caused the authorities concern.

