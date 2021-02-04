S'poreans, Italians 'most vacation deprived' in Expedia poll

Singaporeans, along with Italians, felt most vacation deprived last year in a new survey by travel booking company Expedia.

Singaporeans used five fewer vacation days during the pandemic-stricken year of 2020, taking an average of 10 vacation days instead of the usual 15, according to the survey results released yesterday.

The survey also found that out of the 300 Singaporeans polled, those in the 18 to 34 age group were the most affected by the lack of travel, with 84 per cent of them expressing feelings of vacation deprivation. This was followed by the 35 to 49 age group with 68 per cent, and the 50 and above group with 51 per cent.

Singapore tied with Italy for the dubious honour of "most vacation-deprived nation" in Expedia's global survey, with 71 per cent of respondents in both countries saying they were either "very" or "somewhat" deprived of a vacation.

Trailing closely behind were South Korea and France with 70 per cent and Malaysia with 68 per cent. The survey was conducted in 16 countries and cities, and involved 9,200 people.

It also found that 90 per cent of respondents in Singapore said they now value vacations more than ever before, followed by 89 per cent of South Koreans and 87 per cent of Malaysians.

"Singaporeans are some of the most avid travellers in the region, and when we consider the lack of options for inter-city travel within the country, it is of little surprise that they are the most vacation-deprived people globally this year," said Ms Lavinia Rajaram, Asia-Pacific head of communications for the Expedia Brand. "But they have adapted well while embracing the nationalistic spirit of rediscovering Singapore while supporting local tourism through staycations and local activities," she added.

The poll findings come after Singapore Tourism Board's announcement on Tuesday that more than 300,000 Singaporeans have used the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) scheme to make bookings with Singapore hotels, attractions and tours, resulting in more than $35.9 million in SRV redemptions and out-of-pocket payments.

While Singaporeans enjoy travelling abroad, they rank among the most cautious travellers in the Expedia poll. Some 33 per cent of Singaporean respondents would only book travel that is fully refundable.

But interest remains strong. Expedia said searches from Singapore for international destinations like Hong Kong, Bangkok, Bali, Ho Chi Minh City, Tokyo and London have increased in recent months.