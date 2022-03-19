S'poreans in poll support Healthier SG plan to engage GPs

Madam Anabelle Ong used to accompany her grandmother to the Medical Union Clinic near her home in Pandan Gardens for a check-up every three months.

That was how Dr Liew Siew Lin became Madam Ong's own doctor, and she also treated Madam Ong's family members, including her two sons now aged 16 and 21, from the time they were toddlers.

"My grandmother liked going to this clinic because the doctor is very patient and understanding. He is also good with the elderly and I think he has a pretty good reputation with those living in this area," recalled Madam Ong, 48, a customer support executive.

"Dr Liew even made a few home visits after my grandmother suffered a stroke. Although home visits are more expensive, he did not charge additional costs."

Like most of the 20 Singaporeans The Straits Times spoke to, Madam Ong said she supports the Ministry of Health's Healthier SG strategy, which aims to get family doctors to play a key role in preventive care so they can spot diseases earlier and keep Singaporeans out of hospital as much as possible.

"Having a trusted family doctor is important, as your doctor has all your records and can make better assessments," Madam Ong said.

Her family has not visited Dr Liew's clinic since her grandmother died in 2013, "but we appreciate everything he has done for us", she said.

Speaking during the parliamentary debate on his ministry's budget on March 9, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung pointed out that Singapore's fast-ageing population will inevitably surge and healthcare expenditure is expected to triple in the coming decade to almost $27 billion in 2030.

As part of the strategy, residents in their 40s and above will be invited to enrol with a general practitioner (GP) or polyclinic doctor of their choice as their first line of care from next year. This is because chronic diseases start to surface when people hit their 40s. Singaporeans young and old are also generally getting less healthy, with sedentary lifestyles and diet playing a role, Mr Ong said.

Primary-care doctors could help someone with high blood pressure, for instance, avoid being a "walking time bomb" who gets a stroke or heart disease later. But Singaporeans told ST that they are concerned that the quality of healthcare may become compromised if GPs end up being overworked.

Salesman Moris Lim, 55, said: "I am concerned whether GPs can cope with the increased number of patients paired with them.

"With too many patients under their care, they might compromise on the quality of their services since they have more people to attend to," he added.

Those interviewed are also concerned about longer wait times, and suggested allowing people to pair up with more than one GP.

Civil servant Benjamin See, 45, said: "My family doctor's clinic is always packed with the elderly as he is good with them. I can't imagine waiting even longer if more Singaporeans are paired with him.

"Perhaps we could indicate up to five GPs whom we would like to pair with, and our medical records can be shared between these GPs, as well as doctors from hospitals and polyclinics," he added.

Some Singaporeans are also concerned that some GPs on the panels of approved doctors of their own or their companies' health insurers will not be keen to be part of the plan.

Administrator Irene Ooi, 45 said: "I go to the GP clinic, which is approved by my company, so my medical fees can be claimed.

"If the pairing is not compulsory and my GP clinic does not join the Healthier SG scheme, it is going to be a hassle to find another doctor whom I am as comfortable with," she added.

Those interviewed told ST that they also hope that the Healthier SG plan will include better subsidies and rebates, especially for lower-income families.