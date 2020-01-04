S'poreans in Jakarta advised to be ready for more floods

Singaporeans in Jakarta should be prepared as more floods are possible, the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta said on Thursday.

They should also e-register with Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg, the embassy said in a Facebook post.

Its advisory comes after severe flooding and landslides in Jakarta and its surrounding areas killed at least 43 people, following the heaviest downpour in a single day in 24 years.

Some 400,000 residents had been evacuated to temporary shelters, with many unable to return to their waterlogged homes. The number has since dropped to 183,530 as flood waters recede.

The Indonesian authorities had mounted an operation to evacuate and rescue thousands of people in the disaster-hit areas.

The Singapore Embassy advised Singaporeans to store important documents and valuables in safe places and prepare spare batteries in case of a power outage.

It also said they should monitor local media closely for updates, including road closures and traffic diversions, and heed the advice of the local authorities. "Do allow for more travelling time to the airport as delays are expected," it said.

For urgent consular assistance, citizens can call the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta on 62-811-863-348 or the MFA duty office on 6379-8800/6379-8855.

Prisca Ang