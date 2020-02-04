S'poreans in China will get treatment and support: Vivian

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has pledged that no Singaporean will be left behind and the Government will do its best to ensure each and every Singaporean in Wuhan and other parts of China will have "all the necessary treatment".

"If additional support is needed, obviously we will look at that," he said in Parliament yesterday, adding: "We will not leave anyone behind. We will look out for you."

He also reiterated a point made by Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, who said that the coronavirus is not just China's problem, but a common threat which requires cooperation to resolve.

"I commit that we will continue to work closely with the Chinese authorities," Dr Balakrishnan said. "Any way in which we can help them is also helping all of us collectively."

About 140 Singaporeans are still in Wuhan city, and most of them have spouses who are not Singaporeans, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong told the House earlier yesterday.

"They have either chosen to remain in China for the time being or would like to come back, but we have to work out arrangements because it is not so straightforward being married to a non-Singaporean," he added.

Mr Wong also said the Government is in touch with the Chinese authorities on what more can be done, as well as with the Singaporeans themselves.

He was replying to Mr Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC), who had also asked if there are any Singaporeans outside the hardest-hit province of Hubei who have contracted the coronavirus.

"We do not know of anyone at this point in time," said Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the spread of the coronavirus.

A total of 92 Singaporeans were flown home from Wuhan, Hubei's capital city, last Thursday. But four were unable to board the flight because they showed symptoms of the coronavirus, with one of them hospitalised, Mr Wong said.

Dr Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC) asked if it was possible to bring the four back as well for treatment in Singapore.

Replying, Dr Balakrishnan said: "China has been very respon-sible and very responsive, and is taking all necessary measures to look after our Singaporeans who are still there."

He added that from a medical point of view, it is "most unwise" to put people on a commercial aircraft when they have a fever and are potentially actively shedding the coronavirus.

"There was good medical rationale," he said. "That is why the Chinese authorities made, in my opinion, the right decision that these persons should not fly."

He urged all Singaporeans in China to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs so that the ministry can stay in touch with them, monitor their conditions and give them appropriate advice.

"Obviously, if there is a possibility or a need to mount further operations, this ability to communicate quickly and effectively is absolutely necessary," he said.