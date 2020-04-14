S'poreans chip in to help others

Some Singaporeans are stepping up to help those in need and affected by the circuit breaker measures.

Delivering free meals and providing online tutoring to underprivileged students are some of the ways people are making a difference.

Many hawkers are doing their bit by providing meals to the needy with the help of generous donors.

Mr Daniel Tan, 40, who owns OK Chicken Rice stall in Ang Mo Kio, has been delivering packets of chicken rice to healthcare workers since early February.

Donor Meilin Wong kick-started the initiative with about $500 and has since received about $1,800 in donations from the public to provide free meals to anyone who may need one. Each person can collect two packets, which usually cost $4 each.

Mr Tan acknowledges that while some people may take advantage of his generosity even if they could afford to buy the meal, the initiative is for everyone: "Our target audience isn't just the poor or the elderly, but anyone who might need a meal or an encouragement."

Here are some other Singaporeans who have been chipping in to help others in their time of need.

Charmaine Ng