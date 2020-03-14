S'poreans advised to relook school holiday travel plans

Singaporeans have been advised to review travel plans for the March school holidays next week.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has also advised Singaporeans to be cautious if travelling to countries affected by Covid-19 - the disease caused by the coronavirus - especially those which have exported cases.

At a press conference yesterday, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, co-chairs of a task force to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, noted that the number of cases was growing globally and the number of imported cases has increased in recent days.

All travellers would be subject to prevailing measures imposed by their destination countries and those by Singapore upon their return home, MOH said.

Ms Nurshahidah Suhaimi, who is married with two children aged 11 and 13, will be going ahead with her family's holiday to Kuala Lumpur from Sunday to Wednesday, along with her mother and sister. They had earlier cancelled a plan to go to Japan.

"The kids had been quite disappointed as they wanted to see the snow, so I don't want to disappoint them again," said Ms Nurshahidah, 40. But she has made it very clear to them that they have to observe basic hygiene practices, and are not to touch objects or surfaces unnecessarily.

They will each have a bottle of hand sanitiser in their pockets.

The family will take their temperatures twice daily and avoid crowded events. They will also change their plans if the location turns out to be very crowded upon arrival, said Ms Nurshahidah, a receptionist.

In response to questions on the possibility of school closures, Mr Wong said yesterday that it was a decision to be guided by evidence and data.

He said that the rate of infection among children was very low and that, unusually, children appeared to be less affected by the coronavirus than the influenza virus.

"What is not clear is whether it is fewer because their symptoms are so mild that we are not picking this up, or whether it is because somehow this (coronavirus) is different from the normal influenza and the children are not as prone to be infected for some reason which we don't quite understand yet," he said.

Mr Wong said that if children were in fact infected, but had mild symptoms, they might in-fect people who were more vulnerable such as their parents and grandparents.

"If it is the second scenario, then school closures are really not the right measure to put in place because they are not infected."

Mr Wong said the Government will not rule out school closures.

"But we do need to get better clarity on the effectiveness of school closures and how this could potentially help to break or slow down the transmission chain before we decide on putting in place a measure like that," he added.

MOH said that as Singapore's measures will evolve according to the global situation, Singaporeans should check for the latest measures on its website.