S'porean woman is sole community case

A 59-year-old Singaporean woman who works in an administrative role at engineering company Aibel was the sole community case reported yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night.

She has been working from home since March last year, and all the people identified as her close contacts, including family members, have been isolated and put under quarantine, said MOH.

She had an itchy throat on Feb 4 and went to a general practitioner's clinic, where she was given five days of medical leave and told to return for a follow-up consultation and a Covid-19 test if she failed to recover after three days.

She informed her doctor on Feb 6 that she felt better, but subsequently developed a fever, chills, nausea and gastric pain on Feb 15.

She went to Sengkang General Hospital for treatment, and was tested for Covid-19 and isolated. Her test result came back positive the next day.

With 10 imported cases confirmed by MOH, a total of 11 cases were reported yesterday, bringing Singapore's total number of infections up to 59,821.

Of the 11 cases yesterday, nine were asymptomatic when tested, while two were symptomatic.

The 10 imported cases arrived from India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

They were all tested while serving their stay-home notice, said MOH.

The number of new cases in the community increased from four cases two weeks ago to six in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week decreased from four cases to three over the same period.

With 15 cases discharged yesterday, 59,661 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 25 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 91 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.