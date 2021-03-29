S'porean who returned from India among 12 new imported cases

A Singaporean who had returned from India was among the 12 new Covid-19 cases reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

All 12 cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Among the new cases announced, 10 were asymptomatic and detected through proactive screening and surveillance, while two were symptomatic.

This brings Singapore's total tally to 60,300 cases.

There were no new cases in the community or workers' dormitories.

One of the new cases was a short-term visit pass holder who had arrived from the United States for a work project here.

There were also five work permit holders who had arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and the Philippines, four of whom were foreign domestic workers, said the ministry.

It added that the number of new cases in the community has increased from none in the week before, to two cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from zero to two in the same period.

MOH added that among the 104 confirmed cases reported from March 22 to yesterday, 34 have tested positive for their serology tests, while 51 have tested negative. A further 19 serology test results are pending.

With nine cases discharged, 60,107 have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 33 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 115 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

