S'porean teen back from UK tests positive for new strain

One case of a new coronavirus strain reported in Britain to be potentially more contagious has been detected here, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The patient is a 17-year-old Singaporean girl who had studied in Britain.

The Health Ministry said that with the B117 strain circulating in Britain, the National Public Health Laboratory is performing viral genomic sequencing for confirmed Covid-19 cases who arrived from Europe recently.

A total of 31 imported cases from Europe who arrived in Singapore between Nov 17 and Dec 17 were confirmed to have Covid-19 infection this month. Among them, 12 were not infected with the B117 strain, and one patient, identified as Case 58,504, has been found to be carrying the strain.

Five samples cannot be sequenced due to their low viral load, said MOH, which added that it is pending confirmation of the results for another 11 cases who are preliminarily positive for the B117 strain.

The last two cases have not been tested yet.

MOH said there is currently no evidence that the B117 strain is circulating in the community.

"All the cases had been placed on 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, and their close contacts had been quarantined earlier," it added.

The Singaporean who was infected with the B117 strain had been studying in Britain since August. She returned to Singapore on Dec 6 and served a stay-home notice at a dedicated facility upon arrival.

She developed a fever the next day, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Dec 8, said MOH.

Her case was included in the ministry's case count the same day.

Update on cases

New cases: 21 Imported: 21 (3 Singaporeans, 5 permanent residents, 9 work permit holders, 2 student's pass holders, 2 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 1 (1 unlinked case) Active cases: 131 In hospitals: 34 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 97 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,307 Discharged yesterday: 18 TOTAL CASES: 58,482

All her close contacts were quarantined and tested negative at the end of their quarantine period, the ministry added.

"As she had been isolated upon arrival in Singapore, we were able to ringfence this case so that there was no further transmission arising from her," MOH said.

As a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of B117 strain's spread to Singapore, the multi-ministry task force combating Covid-19 announced on Tuesday that from 11.59pm yesterday, all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to Britain within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore.

Singaporeans and permanent residents returning from Britain are required to undergo a Covid-19 test on arrival here at the start of their 14-day stay-home notice.

Meanwhile, 21 new coronavirus cases were announced in Singapore yesterday, all of them imported, taking Singapore's total to 58,482.

All were placed on stay-home notice when they arrived here.

Among them, three are Singaporeans and five are permanent residents who returned from Canada, India and Britain.

Another nine are foreign domestic workers who arrived from Indonesia, India and Myanmar.

Two are student's pass holders who arrived from India, while the remaining two cases are short-term visit pass holders who arrived here from India and Sweden.

No new community cases and none from within worker's dormitories were announced yesterday.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of one such case in the past week, who is currently unlinked.

With 18 cases discharged yesterday, 58,307 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 34 patients remained in hospital yesterday, with none in intensive care, while 97 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.