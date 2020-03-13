Singaporean patient in Thailand eager to be back with family

The first Singaporean to be diagnosed with Covid-19 in Thailand had time just to send his family a brief text message on Tuesday before he was whisked away to a 5m-by-5m isolation ward.

The 36-year-old owner of Hawaiian restaurant Ohana Poke in Bangkok, who wanted to be known only as Jay, spoke to The Straits Times yesterday from his isolation ward in Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province, just outside Bangkok. He said all he wants to do now is recover and hug his family.