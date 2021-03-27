S'porean is new deputy sec-gen for Asean Economic Community

A senior Singapore civil servant has been appointed the Asean Secretariat's new deputy secretary-general for the Asean Economic Community (AEC).

Mr Satvinder Singh assumed the post yesterday for a term of three years, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced.

He has relinquished his earlier role as assistant chief executive of Enterprise Singapore.

Mr Singh, who succeeds Dr Aladdin D. Rillo from the Philippines, will support the Asean secretary-general in the implementation of the AEC Blueprint 2025, as well as the realisation of the AEC's goals.

He will also oversee the directorates and divisions of the Asean Economic Community Department in the Asean Secretariat.

Additionally, he will manage development cooperation in economic matters, policy and relations with Asean member states, dialogue partners and international organisations.

MTI said the AEC represents Asean's continued commitment to an increasingly seamless, integrated and connected region.

"It envisions Asean as a single market and production base, a highly competitive region with equitable economic development, and fully integrated into the global economy," said the ministry.

"This is especially salient as economies in the region seek to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic."

MTI said that over the years in its service, Mr Singh has built strong relationships with the global trade community, and strengthened the trading ecosystem in Singapore.

He has also led teams to develop strategies and policies to support companies in strengthening capabilities and expanding overseas.

Mr Singh is one of Asean's four deputy secretaries-general, who are all from different member states.

The current Asean secretary-general is Mr Lim Jock Hoi from Brunei.