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S’pore working with US on chip export enforcement as Megaspeed probe continues: PM Wong

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Canberra on Nov 24.

CANBERRA — Singapore is working with the United States to establish a mechanism to facilitate enforcement of American chip export controls, as the Republic continues its investigation into Singapore-based Megaspeed International for possible breaches of domestic laws.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said this on Nov 24, hours after the US moved to blacklist Megaspeed and six related companies in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand over the risk of diversion of advanced computing technology.

Singapore is also looking into companies that could be exploiting its position as a trading hub to reroute advanced artificial intelligence chips to other countries, PM Wong added at a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

“America has export controls on its chips. We do not enforce America’s export controls, but we do not want Singapore to be used and abused as a conduit by companies to circumvent America’s export controls,” he said in response to a question from Australian broadcaster SBS.

“We are working very closely with the US administration in that regard to facilitate information sharing, to work out a mechanism where America can do its own enforcement.”

But this is a complex undertaking, given that Singapore does not have full information on the eventual destinations of these chips, he added.

Asked whether the US had done enough to assist Singapore in its investigations, PM Wong said: “We did ask for some information – not all of it was forthcoming.”

Singapore is continuing discussions with US authorities to establish the end users of the chips purchased by Megaspeed and to verify documents relating to the transactions, he said.

“On the Singapore an side, we are focusing on whether Megaspeed might have breached any Singapore laws. Again, we are continuing with our investigation s .”

The US Commerce Department on Nov 23 moved to add Megaspeed and six related companies to its Entity List, citing the risk of advanced computing technology being diverted to unauthorised end users or uses.

Companies on the list are subjected to additional US export licensing requirements, with applications likely to be denied.

The two other Singapore companies named were Apex Enterprise Solutions (Singapore) and Swiftdata, while three were in Malaysia and one in Thailand.

Megaspeed, a cloud computing and AI infrastructure company, came under public scrutiny in October 2025 following reports that US authorities were investigating whether it had helped Chinese customers obtain advanced Nvidia chips that come under American export controls.

The controversy deepened following revelations of an affair between Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US intelligence authorities suspect of having worked for Chinese intelligence. Beijing has denied the espionage allegations.

In a separate development on Nov 23, Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive and board director after US President Donald Trump publicly called for his return, reversing its decision less than a week earlier to rule out his return.

The chipmaker said its board had received input from senior US government officials and was confident that Jensen Huang’s reinstatement posed no national security risk. But the company’s independent investigation into reports that Jensen Huang had been targeted by foreign intelligence will continue.

Nvidia shares surged 31.5 per cent following the announcement, adding nearly US$1 trillion to its market value.

Responding to a question from The Australian about Jensen Huang’s reinstatement and whether he had inadvertently assisted China’s AI development, PM Wong said Singapore was not involved in investigations into the Nvidia chief.

“It’s for the American government to decide, and we leave them to make those investigations and judgments,” he said. “Nvidia’s board will have to do what it needs to do. They have decided. So be it.”

On Singapore’s handling of its investigation into Alice Huang, PM Wong said the authorities had been thorough but eventually released her as there was no basis for further prosecution.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Nov 12 that the police and Singapore Customs had independently begun investigating several companies, including Megaspeed, and their key officers in February 2025.

The investigations concerned possible inaccurate declarations relating to server purchases and other potential offences under Singapore law.

Alice Huang was interviewed by the police in June 2025 and had her passport impounded.

In February 2026, the police concluded that there was insufficient evidence to establish that she had committed offences relating to the possible inaccurate declarations.

Huang was, however, issued a stern warning and barred from re-entering Singapore after the police assessed that she had knowingly provided inaccurate information to downplay her role in Megaspeed.

MHA has said that Singapore authorities did not investigate Huang for espionage. Investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals remain ongoing.

PM Wong stressed on Nov 24 that Singapore will take firm enforcement action against companies found to have breached its laws.

He noted that the US is increasingly interested in chips being transshipped or rerouted through Singapore to other countries, and that both sides are working closely in this area.

Asked whether efforts to regulate AI globally had been undermined by the Nvidia controversy, both leaders stressed the importance of international cooperation.

PM Wong said no single country, not the US nor China, can determine how AI should be governed globally. Countries would have to work together, he said, adding that Singapore would continue to facilitate such conversations.

“Ultimately, we do need a stronger global framework to ensure the responsible and safe use of AI, and to ensure that we never, ever lose control over these very powerful autonomous systems,” he said.

Albanese said Australia and Singapore share similar perspectives on the issue, and that countries need to share information and experience, and develop best practices at both the regional and multilateral levels.

Both leaders were speaking to the media after co-chairing the 11th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting in Canberra, as part of PM Wong’s three-day official visit to Australia from Nov 23 to 25.