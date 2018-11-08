Singapore will have to update laws on religious harmony

Singapore will have to keep laws that protect religious harmony up to date, to deal with new threats that may emerge, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

He noted that the Government has never had to invoke the powers under the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act, but said the existence of the Act itself is an important contribution to religious harmony.

Mr Lee also highlighted the need for unceasing efforts to maintain religious harmony here, and the importance of religious leaders who understand the broader social context and support the Government in building common ground. He was speaking at an international conference organised by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis).

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS