S'pore will emerge more united from shared ordeal: PM Lee

Singapore will get through the current Covid-19 crisis - just as it has weathered storms before - and emerge more united from the shared ordeal, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday.

Sending out a message of unity and resilience to mark Singapore's 55th National Day celebrations, PM Lee pointed out that facing this challenge together could define this generation of Singaporeans for the future.

"The shared ordeal will toughen a whole population, and bond us together as one united people just like how the Pioneer and Merdeka generations were tempered by Separation and Independence, and economic crises in our early years as a nation," he said in a televised broadcast.

While this year's celebrations, in the midst of the pandemic, were relatively subdued, PM Lee said they offered an opportunity to pay tribute to those on the front lines fighting Covid-19.

He recounted how many Singaporeans, such as doctors and nurses who volunteered their services and others who distributed meals to those in need, had gone beyond the call of duty in tackling the pandemic. Their acts had made all the difference to the nation's response to Covid-19.

This unity and resilience will be needed more than ever as Singapore braces itself for a severe economic downturn, he said.

"In good years, our parades rejoice in our progress, and look forward to a better future together," he said. "In difficult years, we still hold National Day Parades, to renew our resolve to weather the storm and take Singapore through to better days."

There were no mass celebrations yesterday. A scaled-down parade in the morning at the Padang featured only about 200 participants, while the indoor evening show had 87 performers.

The parade had just four masked contingents occupying less than one-third of the Padang, with 150 spectators - a far cry from last year's 27,000-strong audience.

Reviewed by President Halimah Yacob, it featured a special salute by the Singapore Armed Forces and Singapore Police Force to front-line workers, as well as a flag-raising ceremony.

The "Anthem Moment" was synchronised with that at seven other locations around Singapore representing key national sectors - from Changi Airport, which has brought in essential supplies during the pandemic, to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, which is "ground zero" in Singapore's Covid-19 battle.

Hospitality manager Maslindah Fadzilah, 40, was among the invited guests at one of the ceremonies. She has helped to manage a Covid-19 quarantine facility since April.

"Even though this year's celebration is on a smaller scale, it was a very memorable National Day," she said.

The theme of expressing gratitude to those on the front lines was also seen in how traditional components of the parade were brought to the heartland, such as the Red Lions parachutists and F-15SG "Roar of Unity" aerial display.

The mobile column rolled into heartland areas for a second consecutive year as the parade organisers sought to bring the show closer to Singaporeans.

Workers' Party chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said that while the parade was much more muted, the simplicity was significant and meaningful in its own way.

"No matter what crisis hits us, Singapore will always be our home. We must always seek strength and comfort from our fellow Singaporeans. Our unity and commitment to each other is ultimately not rooted in the things money can buy," he said on Facebook yesterday.

At the Star Vista theatre in the evening, performers gave their interpretations of old National Day songs as well as new offerings, designed specially for viewing on TV.

Singer Nathan Hartono gave a stirring rendition of this year's theme song, Everything I Am. Later, the performers were joined virtually by several thousand Singaporeans who had sent in videos of themselves singing the evergreen We Are Singapore.

The accompanying film told the story of how a wide spectrum of Singaporeans - healthcare workers, delivery riders, security officers, community volunteers and other essential workers - have been keeping Singapore going in the past few months.

Among those featured was Mr Nizar Mohamed Shariff, 49, founder of Free Food For All, whose charity has been delivering meals to nearly 1,000 households each month throughout the Covid-19 period.

Fireworks lit up the sky at 10 locations around the island to cap a National Day Parade that will be remembered not just for its format but also for its theme of solidarity in the face of challenges.