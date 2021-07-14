S'pore wakes up to low temperatures, heavy rain

The nation woke up to sweater weather and heavy rain yesterday, with the temperature dipping to as low as 22.5 deg C in Admiralty at 10.46am, said the weatherman.

This was not the first time that Singapore experienced such cool weather this year. Temperatures fell below 22 deg C on Jan 2, when parts of the island saw prolonged and persistent heavy rain.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore's (MSS) website, heavy rainfall was recorded in Ang Mo Kio, Upper Peirce Reservoir, Bukit Panjang and Tengah, with Bukit Panjang recording the highest rainfall of 114.2mm since midnight.

Heavy showers were also observed in Toa Payoh and Tai Seng.

National water agency PUB said on Facebook that water levels in drains and canals had reached 90 per cent in areas such as Woodlands Road; Yio Chu Kang Road; Cactus Road, off Yio Chu Kang Road; and Sime Darby Centre in Bukit Timah between 7.05am and 7.40am yesterday, and that there was a risk of flash floods.

There were flash floods on Tampines Expressway in the morning, Lianhe Zaobao reported. A video showed vehicles moving slowly through the water, which had risen to the height of half a wheel and spanned the width of the expressway.

The breezy weather also saw high windspeeds in southern Singapore, at 51.9kmh at Marina Barrage at 3.09pm, and at 49.8kmh in Pasir Panjang at 7.12am.

Large trees fell in Yishun and Bukit Batok during the heavy thunderstorms.

Nee Soon GRC MP Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said on Facebook that the heavy downpour had uprooted a tree at Block 645 Yishun Street 61, without causing damage to common property.

He said the Nee Soon Town Council acted quickly to barricade the site and provide traffic control while the tree was removed.

He also said the town council's horticulture contractor will be arranging for a replacement tree.

In a separate incident, a tree that was about four storeys tall fell on four motorcycles in a carpark at Block 417 Bukit Batok West Avenue 4 at about 10am, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The MSS said in its fortnightly weather outlook on July 1 that thundery showers could be expected in the first half of the month.

Short-duration thundery showers had been forecast for the first week of this month, occurring mainly between the morning and early afternoon.

Prevailing winds in the region were also expected to converge over Singapore and its surrounding areas.

This could influence the development of Sumatra squalls - a line of thunderstorms - leading to widespread thundery showers and gusty winds over Singapore between the pre-dawn hours and the morning.

In the second week of this month, most of the thundery showers should be short and localised due to strong daytime heating of land areas, the MSS had said.

In its latest update, the MSS said the weather will be fair and warm in the next two days, partly cloudy on Friday, and afternoon thundery showers are likely on Saturday.

Daily temperatures will return to a range of 25 deg C to 34 deg C.