S'pore, Vietnam set to deepen ties in bid to recover together

President Halimah Yacob hosted Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Singapore's first state visit since the onset of Covid-19, and both leaders underscored the importance of closer cooperation for their countries to recover together and emerge stronger from the pandemic.

President Halimah noted that over the past two years, officials from both sides had worked closely to ensure supplies flowed, and to help each other's citizens, as well as contribute medical supplies and equipment to each other.

They are also working to resume connectivity as they reopen their borders, and setting sights on new areas of collaboration to build back better from the pandemic, she said at a state banquet at the Istana.

President Phuc thanked Singapore for assisting his country's citizens living, working and studying in the Republic during the pandemic, and expressed hope to further join hands to recover and develop in a sustainable manner.

The visit comes as both countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations as well as the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

Both heads of state yesterday welcomed the progress made in strengthening this partnership.

Mr Phuc and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also witnessed the exchange of several agreements - a renewed Defence Cooperation Agreement, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Economic and Trade Cooperation, an MOU on cooperation in the digital economy field, an MOU on cooperation between the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Singapore's People's Association, and an implementation workplan on intellectual property cooperation.

In a joint statement, both countries noted the strong development in bilateral trade and investment cooperation despite disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Singapore has been Vietnam's largest source of foreign investment since 2020.

It is also Vietnam's second-largest cumulative foreign investor and its largest Asean investor, with a total registered capital of US$66 billion (S$89 billion) as at last month.

The two sides acknowledged the 25th anniversary of the first of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks and hoped to enhance cooperation and scale expansion towards green, high-tech and innovative parks. They will also be expanding cooperation in new areas of mutual interest, such as the digital economy and green economy.

Both countries also noted the good progress made on Covid-19 public health and border measures, and committed to facilitate the safe and early resumption of regular commercial travel.