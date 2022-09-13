S'pore, Vietnam pledge to deepen ties in digital, green economy areas

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Monday reaffirmed their countries' commitment to further deepen cooperation, especially in new areas of growth such as the digital economy, green economy and innovation.

They also discussed regional and international issues, including the importance of upholding Asean centrality and unity, and reaffirmed the need to uphold rules-based multilateralism to promote peace and stability in the region, Singapore's Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, is on an official visit to Vietnam and called on Mr Chinh in Hanoi.

Both leaders reaffirmed the excellent relations between Singapore and Vietnam, and welcomed the strong and multifaceted progress in bilateral cooperation under the Singapore-Vietnam Strategic Partnership, which marks its 10th anniversary next year.

Mr Heng also met Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister in charge of economic affairs Le Minh Khai.

They agreed to step up economic cooperation across a range of areas, including renewable energy, decarbonisation initiatives, infrastructure, digitalisation, start-ups and capacity building, the PMO said.

The deputy prime ministers agreed on the importance of both countries continuing to deepen economic integration through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, as well as Asean-led initiatives.

Mr Heng also met Mr Vo Van Thuong, standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Secretariat.

They reviewed the excellent bilateral and party-to-party ties between Singapore and Vietnam, and discussed ways to further strengthen party-to-party exchanges, said the PMO.

On Tuesday, Mr Heng will engage members of the business community in Hanoi before departing for Ho Chi Minh City, where he will meet its party secretary Nguyen Van Nen and chairman of its People's Committee Phan Van Mai.

Mr Heng will also visit the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in Binh Duong province, which was the first VSIP to be established in 1996.

The 10 VSIPs in Vietnam today are a major component of bilateral economic engagement, and have attracted US$14 billion (S$20 billion) in investments and created more than 270,000 jobs in Vietnam.

In a Facebook post, Mr Heng said: "With a young population and an abundance of renewable energy sources and other resources, the potential for Vietnam to grow and for us to work together is vast."

He added that he is confident the partnership will grow from strength to strength as both countries look forward to 50 years of bilateral relations next year.