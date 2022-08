Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (at right) meeting the US congressional delegation led by Mrs Pelosi (far left, in white). Mr Wong said in a Facebook post that both sides affirmed the crucial role of the US in providing the framework for regional peace, stability and progress. Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi calling on President Halimah Yacob. The President said later in a Facebook post that they discussed ways to deepen educational and people-to-people ties between both countries and exchanged views on fostering social cohesion.