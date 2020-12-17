S'pore, US sign MOU to deepen economic cooperation

Singapore has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the United States to deepen economic cooperation and extend trade financing and investment support to each other's companies.

The MOU aims to improve the availability of and access to trade financing options for companies from both countries, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a press release yesterday.

This will help remedy the global tightening of credit following the economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, said the MTI.

It will also facilitate bilateral trade in goods and services to enhance growth opportunities.

The US is Singapore's largest foreign investor, while the Republic was the US' fourth-largest Asian investor last year.

The MOU also seeks to strengthen cooperation on investment promotion and provide opportunities for both countries to explore the use of technology such as fintech to address new trade financing and investment challenges.

The agreement was signed separately by Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing and US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

"As like-minded partners, Singapore and the US are committed to supporting our businesses as they respond to the global economic disruptions caused by Covid-19," said Mr Chan.

"Through this MOU, we will facilitate company investments into Singapore and the US, and help businesses access more trade financing facilities," he added.

"We also look forward to catalysing greater trade and investment flows between the US, Singapore and South-east Asia, and enabling our companies to continue trading and accessing opportunities in these challenging times."

The press release quoted Mr Ross as saying that the US and Singapore "have enjoyed more than 50 years of official partnership since we established diplomatic ties in 1966".

The MOU, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross added, will help Singapore importers finance the purchase of US exports and support Singapore investors looking at opportunities in the US.

The renewable, two-year MOU will be overseen by MTI and the US Department of Commerce. It will be supported by implementing agencies such as Enterprise Singapore, the Export-Import Bank of the US and the US Commercial Service in Singapore.

Said the MTI: "The MOU is the latest tangible result of the robust economic and investment partnership between the US and Singapore."

The agreement made in the final weeks of US President Donald Trump's administration comes after Singapore last week signed a free trade agreement with Britain, the first such deal between that country and an Asean member state.