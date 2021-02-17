S'pore, US reaffirm wide-ranging cooperation, says Vivian in call with Sullivan

SINGAPORE - Singapore and the United States have reaffirmed their wide-ranging cooperation on defence and security, trade and investment, as well as cyber security, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said in a phone call with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday (Feb 16).

Dr Balakrishnan also expressed support for the US' leadership role in tackling important global issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change, and expressed Singapore's readiness to cooperate with it on these fronts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, Dr Balakrishnan congratulated Mr Sullivan on his appointment, adding that he looks forward to working together with him.

Dr Balakrishnan last met Mr Sullivan during his visit to Singapore a couple of years ago.

"Jake is a good friend of Singapore, and familiar with our strong and robust cooperation over the years in the defence, security, and economic spheres. The world has changed rapidly since our last meeting, and we discussed several new areas of collaboration, including in cybersecurity and the digital economy," Dr Balakrishnan said.

They also exchanged views on international and regional developments, and agreed to work together to expand US engagement of the Asia-Pacific region, especially Asean, the MFA said.

Dr Balakrishnan said he welcomes US commitment to "expand and strengthen cooperation with Asean, especially in trade and investment".