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Singapore travellers to get new low-cost option to Guangzhou with 9air’s daily flights

From Aug 10, the Guangzhou-based carrier will fly daily between Yinchuan, Guangzhou and Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Singapore travellers will soon have a new low-cost option to fly direct to Guangzhou, in the south of China.

Travellers can then continue on the same flight to Yinchuan, the capital of north-west China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

From Aug 10, Guangzhou-based carrier 9air will fly daily between Yinchuan, Guangzhou and Singapore.

The inaugural flight will arrive in Singapore on Aug 11, said 9air in a media release on July 8.

For the Singapore to Yinchuan leg, Flight AQ1276 will depart Changi Airport at 1.10am and arrive in Guangzhou at 5.20am. The flight will then leave for Yinchuan at 6.55am, touching down at 10.10am.

For the return leg, AQ1275 will depart Yinchuan at 3.20pm , arrive in Guangzhou at 6.30pm and take off for Singapore at 8.05pm. It will land in Singapore at 1 2.10am the next day.

9air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Juneyao Air, operates a fleet of 27 Boeing 737 series aircraft.

It was established in 2014 and has expanded its network to seven countries and regions in North-east and South-east Asia.

The Straits Times has contacted Changi Airport Group and 9air for more information.