S'pore travellers cautious, deterred by insurance costs, SHN

The resort island of Phuket reopened its doors to international travellers yesterday, but travel agents say would-be tourists from Singapore have not rushed to make bookings.

The high costs of numerous Covid-19 tests and travel insurance, as well as potentially lengthy quarantine requirements upon returning to Singapore, are likely to be big deterrents, said several travel agencies in Singapore.

Travel booking platform Klook also cited the uncertainty around travel requirements as a reason for the muted response from Singaporeans so far.

"While Singaporeans may be keen to scratch that travel itch, we are observing that many are still quite cautious. This is not unexpected, as there is unfamiliarity with travel guidelines and quarantine measures," said its general manager, Ms Sarah Wan.

Phuket is the first province in Thailand to welcome back tourists after borders were shut more than a year ago.

Tourists do not need to undergo any quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and test negative upon arrival, among other requirements.

Almost 400 passengers were expected to arrive in Phuket yesterday, on flights from countries including Singapore, Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Currently, airfares to Phuket from Singapore this month hover in the $200 to $300 range.

Airfares of around $300 are similar to pre-Covid-19 times, said Ms Alicia Seah, director of public relations and communications at Dynasty Travel. However, there are additional costs that can be hefty for travellers, she said.

"There is also the need to purchase travel insurance with coverage of at least US$100,000 (S$135,000). All these costs are to be paid out of the traveller's pocket," she said.

There are several other requirements for tourists, including obtaining a certificate of entry at the Thai embassy in their country of origin, as well as a certificate for a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of the flight to Thailand.

If their stay is less than 14 nights, they need to have a confirmed flight ticket out of Thailand.

Those who wish to travel to the rest of Thailand must remain in Phuket for 14 days at a hotel certified by the Thai government, and take three coronavirus tests during this period.

Throughout the duration of their stay, they will also have to use ThailandPlus and MorChana, which are mobile applications for tracking purposes.

Klook lists bookings for a polymerase chain reaction swab test at a Phuket hospital at prices starting at $142.59.

Mr Jeremiah Wong, senior marketing communications manager at Chan Brothers Travel, said whether outbound leisure travel takes off is highly dependent on Singapore's border measures and quarantine policies for returning travellers.

Currently, all travellers arriving in Singapore from Thailand are required to complete a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated SHN facilities.

The Banyan Tree group received around 30 inquiries from Singapore yesterday for its Banyan Tree Phuket, Angsana Laguna Phuket and Cassia Phuket resorts.

"Interests in bookings are for August onwards, as they are still not keen to travel in July," a spokes-man for the group said.

Klook's Ms Wan expects interest in leisure travel to rise as more Singapore residents get vaccinated.

"With Singapore aiming for half its residents to be fully vaccinated by August, vaccination rates will also play a big role in impacting Singaporeans' decision in booking their next getaway.

"We believe that interest will ramp up from August, once more Singaporeans are fully vaccinated and confident to travel overseas."