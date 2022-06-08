S'pore to tap R&D, private funding to reach net-zero emissions by 2050

Singapore will seek to embed environmental sustainability more meaningfully into daily lives and use private financing to fund sustainable projects to reach its net-zero emissions goal by 2050.

It will also bank on research and development for more sustainable solutions in the longer term.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said yesterday these three measures are part of Singapore's strategy to accelerate its transition to net-zero emissions.

Speaking at Singapore investment company Temasek's Ecosperity Week, a yearly sustainability conference, he noted that the country's Long-term Low Emissions Development Strategy will be updated later this year.

The strategy was first published in 2020, with aims to halve emissions from their peak in 2030 to 33 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 2050.

The plan was to achieve net-zero emissions as soon as viable in the second half of the century, but this target has since been brought forward.

"Before we finalise our plans, we will consult closely with industry and citizen stakeholder groups. We all need to work together and play our part to meet this climate ambition," he added.

While policy has an "important role" in combating climate change, it is not just about reducing carbon emissions but also achieving Singapore's sustainable development goals, said Mr Teo.

This includes creating a circular economy where waste is eliminated and the value of natural resources is maximised.

"Governments need to have the right policies that get to the root of the problem, and create solutions at the system level," he added.

"For instance, Singapore was the first South-east Asian country to introduce a carbon tax, and we recently set out a clear timeline to raise our broad-based carbon tax to reach between $50 and $80 per tonne by 2030."

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, noted that climate change is a "wicked problem" that requires all hands - including the private sector - on deck.

"Businesses will be affected not just by the primary effects of climate change, but also by the second-and third-order effects, disrupting their operating models and supply chains," he said.

So companies can no longer focus solely on short-term returns, and instead need to incorporate decarbonisation and climate risks into their strategies to remain competitive in the long term.

Mr Teo noted that Temasek had on Monday launched GenZero, an investment company focused on carbon markets and accelerating decarbonisation solutions.

This will direct more private capital towards green opportunities and encourage companies to place greater emphasis on delivering sustainable long-term financial returns, said Mr Teo.

Finally, R&D will be needed to help Singapore overcome its resource constraints and unlock more sustainable solutions.