S'pore to send virus tests, masks and hand sanitiser to Myanmar

Singapore will contribute an additional 25,000 Covid-19 diagnostic tests, one million surgical masks and 200,000 bottles of hand sanitiser to support Myanmar's efforts to combat the pandemic.

In March, Singapore sent polymerase chain reaction machines, diagnostic tests and other medical supplies.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan spoke to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on the phone yesterday, with both reaffirming the excellent ties between the countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

They expressed appreciation for the mutual assistance rendered amid the global health crisis, including support given to nationals living in each other's countries and the facilitation of their return home.

Dr Balakrishnan and Ms Suu Kyi also agreed that Asean member states should continue to work closely to strengthen the resilience of supply chains, and keep economies open and connected, which would be of critical importance to post-pandemic economic recovery.

Both of them also expressed support for Asean to intensify cooperation with external partners on the research, development, production and distribution of vaccines and medicines.

Myanmar reported a record number of 1,010 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday to bring its total to 14,383. The country has had 321 coronavirus-related deaths.