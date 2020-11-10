A Covid-19 antibodies test kit that was developed in Singapore is the first to be approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It can detect whether a person has antibodies that neutralise the coronavirus, can be used to test if vaccines work, check the proportion of the population that has already been infected, and assist in contact tracing.
Singapore Covid-19 test kit gets FDA nod
