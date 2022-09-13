S'pore supports Egypt's COP27 presidency, ready to work together on sustainability: SM Teo

SINGAPORE - Singapore is ready to work with Egypt to ensure that the United Nations' COP27 climate conference goes successfully.

This was reaffirmed by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, who also expressed Singapore's support for Egypt's COP27 presidency.

Mr Teo is on a working visit to Cairo from Sunday to Tuesday.

During meetings with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad and UN high-level climate change champion for Egypt Mahmoud Mohieldin, they discussed ways in which both countries can work together in areas such as sustainable finance, carbon markets and food resilience.

Mr Teo also met Egyptian Minister of Interior Mahmoud Tawfiq. They exchanged views on security developments within the region, and discussed cooperation in countering terrorism.

The Senior Minister called on the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Dr Ahmed Al Tayyeb, and expressed his appreciation to Dr Tayyeb for supporting the Singapore student community at Al Azhar University.

They both agreed on the importance of promoting peaceful coexistence, and mutual understanding of different faith communities.

Mr Teo will meet Singaporean students at the university before departing for Paris.