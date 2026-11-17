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Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo speaking at the Semafor "Silicon Valley & The World" Conference in San Francisco, California, on Nov 17.

SINGAPORE – Singapore is studying new US export rules on artificial intelligence chips and will work to ensure legitimate businesses continue to have “trusted access” to critical AI infrastructure, said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo.

The authorities are continuing to engage with the US on the scope of the rule’s implementation, as well as with businesses on how they will impact operations, Teo said on Nov 17.

Her comments came at panel discussion and in a media interview at an event by American media company Semafor, and follow the new US export rule by the US Commerce Department on Nov 16.

The new provision governs the export of advanced chips used in training top-end AI models to overseas data centres, and will require companies in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil to apply for US licenses to import these chips.

It is meant to clamp down on China’s use of these chips through re-routing shipments through third countries or remote access to data centres equipped with such chips based in other jurisdictions.

The issue has come to the fore in recent weeks amid attention on Nvidia, one of the world’s top producers of these chips and its relationship with Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based firm accused of buying Nvidia AI chips and re-routing them to China.

There is still a strong basis for continued cooperation between Singapore and Washington on a “whole range of areas”, Teo said, in response to a question about the state of bilateral ties and whether the Megaspeed issue had affected relations.

Megaspeed’s alleged role in circumventing US export controls came into focus on Nov 8 after news broke of an affair between its former top executive Alice Huang and Nvidia chief Jensen Huang.

Alice Huang is also suspected by the US to be a Chinese intelligence asset.

She and Megaspeed have been the subject of parallel investigations by both Singapore and American authorities for violating various laws in both jurisdictions.

Singapore’s Ministry for Home Affairs has said that despite repeated requests, the US Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation did little to assist its investigations – especially in another case involving Super Micro, a US-based server supplier that has an office in the city-state.

Megaspeed is involved in a larger Singapore probe into potential false declarations over the purchase of servers, and is also under scrutiny in the US.

It is useful to look at the whole relationship between Singapore and the US in context and “not just one part of it, at one point in time”, Teo said.

Co-operation spans many areas, she added, noting that she had recently met US Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau as well as a legislator and another US Cabinet member.

Teo added that she continues to be encouraged that leading artificial intelligence firms, which use these chips to train top-end AI models, like OpenAI, Anthropic and Google DeepMind have continued to set up activities in Singapore.

“We will work with them to expand their footprint and to help them to succeed,” she said.

It is important that these companies feel confident that AI can be implemented in a trusted way – not just at the enterprise level, but also in terms of how the technology is going to be used on a sustained basis, she added.