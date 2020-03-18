S'pore students abroad urged to come home soon

Singaporean students studying overseas were advised by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday to consider returning home soon, given the worsening global coronavirus situation.

The advisory comes after Singapore's institutes of higher learning - polytechnics, universities and the Institute of Technical Education - recalled students on overseas exchanges and internships, and suspended all placements until end-July.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday also urged students abroad to return soon.

