S'pore steps up vaccine drive and testing

Singapore will ramp up its pace of vaccination, and both test for and contact-trace Covid-19 cases more quickly and extensively going forward, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday about the country's adjusted strategy to deal with more infectious variants.

From today, students can begin to make bookings to get their shots as early as on Thursday, with priority given to the graduating cohorts for O, N and A levels, as well as special needs students, followed by those 12 years and above.

The plan is for all eligible residents to get at least their first jab by National Day, said PM Lee, who stressed the importance of vaccination as a cornerstone of transiting to a new normal where people can go about their daily lives even with the virus in their midst.

The June holidays will be used to vaccinate the more than 400,000 students here, and four additional vaccination centres will be set up by next Monday at the three Institutes of Technical Education and the Raffles City Convention Centre.

Once it has vaccinated students, Singapore will move on around the middle of this month to vaccinate the final remaining group: adults aged 39 and below. Singaporeans in this group will get a two-week priority window to book their appointments first, given the size of this group, before opening up to the rest who want to be vaccinated.

The nation is on track to bring the current outbreak under control and to ease tightened restrictions after June 13, provided there is no super-spreader event or large cluster, said PM Lee in a national address from the Istana yesterday.

"We will know for sure in another week or so," he said. "Meanwhile, I count on everyone to keep up our efforts and stay vigilant."

Elaborating on the current situation in a ministerial task force press conference later, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that community cases have come down in the past week to 136 cases, compared with the week immediately after heightened alert measures took effect when there were 182 cases.

A major part of the strategy to fighting the virus is testing of persons with possible exposure so as to quickly detect and isolate those who become infected, said Mr Ong.

This will complement more aggressive contact tracing, where the household contacts of someone linked directly to an infected case will be isolated immediately, even before they test positive.

Singapore tested an average of 76,500 individuals daily in the second half of last month, with close to 40 special testing operations mounted across the island such as in housing blocks, malls and Changi Airport.

Self-testing may also be routine in the new normal, while the authorities implement more regular testing, including more widespread use of antigen rapid tests that can give a result in half an hour.

More "fast and easy" tests will be piloted and deployed, such as breathalysers at the Causeway and airport, and rapid tests in university hostels, and for events like weddings, said Mr Ong.

Self-administered test kits which are less uncomfortable and easier to use than polymerase chain reaction swab tests will also soon be available to buy over the counter at pharmacies, added PM Lee. These will supplement other Covid-19 tests that are now available like saliva tests and wastewater surveillance, and are in line with Singapore's strategy to test more liberally and widely to detect cases quickly, he emphasised.

Frequent and fast testing is crucial if Singapore is to reach a new normal where Covid-19 does not dominate Singaporeans' lives, said PM Lee, as Covid-19 is likely to become endemic even after the pandemic subsides.

With vaccinations, booster shots and periodic testing, people can go to work and school, meet friends and family and even participate in large-scale events, he said.

Visitors will return while Singaporeans will travel again to countries where the disease is under control, and masks can even be optional outdoors, PM Lee said.

"In this new normal, we will have to learn to carry on with our lives even with the virus in our midst," he said. "Our aim must be to keep the community as a whole safe, while accepting that some people may get infected every now and then."

With a population that is mostly vaccinated, Singapore will be able to trace, isolate and treat the cases that pop up without a disastrous outbreak, he added.

The Republic will be among the countries that emerge from the pandemic with reopened economies and reconnected to the rest of the world, able to grow and prosper, said PM Lee.

"Our collective discipline and social responsibility have served us well, and taken us thus far," he said. "Let us go the distance