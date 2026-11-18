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It was Singapore’s second implementation agreement signed at the summit.

ANTALYA, Turkey – Singapore has sealed another carbon trading pact, this time with Zambia, at UN climate conference COP31, bringing the total number of such deals it has to 14.

The implementation agreement was signed on Nov 18 by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and Zambia’s Minister of Green Economy and Environment Gilbert Siame at the Singapore Pavilion, during the ongoing COP31 in the Turkish city of Antalya.

It was Singapore’s second implementation agreement signed at the summit. A similar pact was inked with Kenya on Nov 16.

This deal, dubbed an implementation agreement, paves the way for the Singapore Government and carbon tax-liable firms in the Republic to buy eligible carbon credits from the landlocked southern African nation to offset a fraction of their planet-warming emissions.

Under Singapore’s carbon tax framework, companies can buy these credits to shrink their tax bill by up to 5%.

One carbon credit represents one tonne of carbon dioxide that is either prevented from being released – by saving a forest from the axe, for example – or removed from the atmosphere, such as from a direct air capture plant.

Potential sources of carbon credits in Zambia could include projects relating to forest protection, improved farming practices and fire management efforts, Siame said at the signing.

Fu noted at the event that Zambia has made significant progress in putting in place the infrastructure needed for the trading of carbon credits.

She noted that Zambia launched its national carbon registry and authorised its first two carbon projects with Switzerland in August.

One project aims to distribute more than 160,000 fuel-efficient cookstoves to households, reducing emissions and improving everyday lives, she said.

The other project involves the replacement of charcoal as a cooking fuel with biomass pellets made from sustainable wood residues, according to the UN’s website.

Carbon markets can also help to direct private capital to developing countries hosting the sustainable projects. For example, through Singapore’s carbon tax framework, companies can support high-quality projects in Zambia that slash emissions while benefiting the communities there, said Fu.

A share of the proceeds from any carbon credit purchases will also go towards helping communities in Zambia adapt to a changing climate, she added.

The carbon markets can also help to attract new investment, jobs and skills in low-carbon sectors in Zambia, she said.

Under the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels, countries can buy credits generated elsewhere as long as the climate benefit is not double counted by the host and buyer countries.

An implementation agreement, which is a legally binding document that governs the international transfer of carbon credits between two countries, helps to prevent such double-counting.

Other partner countries that Singapore has such agreements with include Thailand, Chile and Mongolia.