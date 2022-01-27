S'pore scientists play role in developing Covid-19 drug

Local researchers here have played a role in developing an important component of an antiviral drug to treat Covid-19.
Scientists from the Experimental Drug Development Centre (EDDC), a national platform hosted by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star), have discovered small molecules that target the Sars-CoV-2 virus' main protease - a protein which is critical for the virus to replicate.
Professor Damian O'Connell, chief executive of EDDC, told The Straits Times that the protease, known as the 3CL protease, is highly conserved across the different coronavirus mutations.
The team has also proven through lab tests that the drug works against the Alpha, Beta and Delta variants, as well as other known coronaviruses like the ones that cause Sars and Mers.
Asked if the drug will likely work against the Omicron variant as well, Prof O'Connell said it has not been tested but he would expect that the drug continues to remain effective.
EDDC had on Jan 14 announced a global licensing agreement with Chinese biotech firm Everest Medicines, giving the firm the exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise EDDC's 3CL protease inhibitor - known as EDDC-2214 - as an oral antiviral therapy against Covid-19.
Dr Kerry Blanchard, chief executive of Everest Medicines, told ST that by the end of the year it is expected to start phase 1, which will be among healthy volunteers to test for the drug's safety.
Asked about the patient profile that the drug will be targeting, Dr Blanchard said the company hopes to target "a wide range of patients", given its high efficacy shown in pre-clinical trial results.
He added that the drug will likely be available after next year, depending on the regulatory approval environment for the drug's emergency use authorisation.
EDDC-2214's targeting mechanism is similar to that of Pfizer's antiviral drug, paxlovid, which also targets the 3CL protease.
"From a global health perspective, it is important for us to have more than one drug even though they have the same mechanisms so that we can provide (more drugs) across multiple geographic regions," said Prof O'Connell.
"We've seen the emergence of multiple mRNA vaccines, how important they are, and how they've been utilised in a complementary way across the world, so it'll be very much the case here as well," he added.
Dr Shawn Vasoo, clinical director of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, told ST that paxlovid, and another antiviral, molnupiravir, are currently being reviewed by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).
Both drugs have already received approval by the United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA), he noted.
Pfizer said large-scale clinical trials have shown that the paxlovid drug was able to reduce hospitalisation or death by 89 per cent for those at risk of developing severe disease.
Likewise, trial results from molnupiravir have shown that the drug is able to halve the likelihood of dying or being hospitalised for those at risk of severe illness.
Dr Vasoo said paxlovid, as with other Covid-19-specific treatments, may be considered for patients with risk factors for severe disease, such as those with poor immune systems or certain medical conditions.
"Vaccination is still the mainstay for prevention, and the vast majority (who are infected) will do well and not require any specific treatments if they do not have any risk factors for severe disease," he added.
Dr Vasoo also pointed out that not all Covid-19 treatments are suitable for specific patients, and doctors will have to evaluate their medical history to assess their suitability.