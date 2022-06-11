S'pore, S. Korea upgrade defence pact; Chinese minister calls on PM Lee

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-sup signed an upgraded agreement yesterday to further bilateral defence cooperation, including in the areas of cyber security, and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives defence.

The enhanced memorandum of understanding (MOU) allows both defence establishments to institutionalise defence dialogues and cooperation in maritime security, military museum development and multilateral frameworks, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

The MOU on defence cooperation was first signed in 2009, which formalised existing defence cooperation and provided a framework to broaden it.

During their meeting, Dr Ng and Mr Lee reaffirmed the warm and growing bilateral defence relations. They also witnessed the signing of another MOU, between So Drama! Entertainment - formerly Safra Radio, Pioneer and Music and Drama Company - and the South Korean Defence Media Agency.

This MOU is meant to enhance cooperation between the defence media agencies in defence content production, media technology and industry partnerships. It was signed by Mindef's deputy secretary for policy Teo Eng Dih and chief of South Korea's Defence Media Agency Park Chang-shik.

The meeting was among a series of bilateral calls that Dr Ng had on the sidelines of the first day of the Shangri-La Dialogue - being held as a fully in-person event for the first time in three years - including with United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Dr Ng and Mr Austin reaffirmed the excellent bilateral defence relationship and the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries, said Mindef.

They discussed ways to further strengthen defence cooperation, such as in the area of cyber defence. This follows the signing of an MOU in August last year institutionalising cyber cooperation between the two defence establishments.

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe - who is also in Singapore for the Shangri-La Dialogue - called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana yesterday. Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How was present as well.

During the call, PM Lee and General Wei reaffirmed the longstanding, warm and friendly bilateral defence relations between Singapore and China, which have progressed significantly over the years, said Mindef.

They welcomed new initiatives under the 2019 Enhanced Agreement on Defence Exchanges and Security Cooperation first signed between the two countries in 2008, exchanged views on global and regional security developments, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and build mutual trust among nations.

In a separate bilateral meeting, Dr Ng met Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Tea Banh and expressed support for Cambodia's chairmanship of the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM-Plus.

Dr Ng also met Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand. They exchanged views on regional security architecture and discussed ways to work together to promote and support a rules-based international order.

Both ministers signed an MOU on defence cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including defence and security policy, defencerelated and military-to-military engagements and interactions, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and training.

Dr Ng also met his counterparts from Indonesia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Vietnam and Brunei yesterday.