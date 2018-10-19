S'pore River Festival to be held until Nov 11

The organiser of an annual festival to attract people to the Singapore River hopes to get a million visitors this year, 10 times more than the turnout in previous years.

To do so, the Singapore River Festival will stretch over a month this time, instead of just a weekend.

Until it ends on Nov 11, visitors can enjoy a street bazaar and live performances, as well as an aerial kite show.

The longer duration will allow the decade-old festival to reach more people, said a spokesman for organiser Singapore River One (SRO).

The private sector-led SRO works to increase footfall in the Boat Quay, Robertson Quay and Clarke Quay areas.

Kicking off the festival, which started on Tuesday, is the Lah Bazaar, offering street food such as Ramly burgers and vadai, as well as children's rides.

The bazaar, located in the open field next to Liang Court in River Valley Road, will run every Tuesday to Sunday from 3pm to 10.30pm until Nov 11.

To be in line with Singapore's drive to go cashless, the main mode of payment will be ez-link cards, which can be purchased and topped up at various booths around the festival.

While vendors will also take cash, tourists might find it convenient to have ez-link cards, since they are used on public transport, said the SRO spokesman.

Though the bazaar has just 15 stalls that will open through the festival, about 100 pop-up stalls will be featured over the month.

"We hope that organising a bazaar of this scale can add to the vibrancy of our precinct, which is one of our main objectives as the precinct manager of the Singapore River," said SRO executive director Michelle Koh.

New to the festival is street party Walaoween, a local take on Halloween.

Circular Road will be closed to traffic from Oct 26-27 for live musical performances from singer-songwriter Lincoln Lim and duo Jack and Rai.

The Clarke Quay Central riverfront will host circus acts and music performances on the weekends of Oct 26-27 and Nov 2-3.

LED manta ray kites, from local start-up GoFlyKite will light up the night sky in an aerial performance on Nov 2-3.

Noting that the festival's slogan this year is "Your River, Your Vibe", Ms Koh said that the different activities are aimed at appealing to a wider audience.