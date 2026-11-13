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S’pore-registered ship ‘came into contact’ with bridge in US, says MPA; no injuries reported

The incident which happened at about 2.15am on Nov 13 involved the 1.1km-long Tacony-Palmyra Bridge, which sits over the Delaware River.

SINGAPORE – A Singapore-registered ship “came into contact” with a bridge in the US state of New Jersey on the morning of Nov 13 , the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said.

There were no reported injuries to civilians and crew members on board the bulk carrier Strategic Alliance , the authority added in a statement the same day .

The incident happened at about 2.15am on Nov 13 (Singapore time) , and involved the 1.1km-long Tacony-Palmyra Bridge, which sits across the Delaware River .

The bridge was unable to close due to the incident , causing disruption to traffic between Philadelphia and New Jersey , Ed Neilson, a Pennsylvania State Representative, said in a Facebook post at about 3.40am on Nov 13 Singapore time.

According to the Associated Press, the steel bridge has three lanes for vehicular traffic – two into Philadelphia and one into New Jersey.

AP also reported that estimates from 2025 show that the bridge can carry as many as 76,200 vehicles a day .

In its statement, MPA said that it understands that the bridge has since been reopened to vehicular traffic .

MPA said that the vessel – currently safely moored at Kinder Morgan terminal in Pennsylvania – did not sustain major damage . It added that n o marine pollution has been reported .

The vessel, Strategic Alliance, was built in 2013 and spans 180m , according to AP.

MPA added that it is in contact with the vessel’s management company and the relevant US authorities to establish the circumstances of the incident, and will investigate the incident.

In March 2024, six people died after Singapore-registered container ship Dali crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland.

Two companies, Synergy Marine, based in Singapore, and Synergy Maritime, based in Chennai, India, were charged with conspiracy to defraud the US and with causing the death of six construction workers on the bridge, among other charges, Reuters reported in May 2026.

An Indian national who worked for both companies as the technical superintendent for the Dali was also charged.

The US Justice Department said the 2024 collision caused billions of dollars in damage and significant environmental damage.