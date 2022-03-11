S'pore Red Cross to send $2.4m in aid to Ukraine, 6 neighbouring countries

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is sending $2.4 million worth of aid to Ukraine and six of its neighbouring countries, in its second tranche of aid.

The aid will be deployed by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Red Cross National Societies, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, who are spearheading relief efforts, said SRC in a statement yesterday. There are more than two million Ukrainian refugees affected by the war.

This donation follows SRC's first tranche of aid worth US$100,000 (S$136,000), which arrived in Ukraine last Friday.

SRC added that its public fund-raising appeal, which started on Feb 25, has raised close to $3 million.

The Ukrainian Club in Singapore is also running a fund-raiser, while banks here have launched employee-giving initiatives. DBS digibank and Foodpanda are facilitating donations from their communities via their apps. Digital asset mining service provider Bitdeer Group donated $300,000.

SRC secretary-general Benjamin William said: "We are thankful for the solidarity and support from the donor community, and are heartened by the efforts of ground-up fund-raisers in the community.

"The humanitarian needs are massive and the operations complex, with the ongoing conflict and border crisis hurting innocent civilians." He added that the organisation will ensure efficiency and transparency in the use of the funds raised.

SRC's public fund-raiser will end on May 31.

The second tranche of aid will support humanitarian operations in Ukraine, including six neighbouring countries that have taken in refugees - Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania - said SRC.

The aid will be focused on helping more vulnerable groups, including unaccompanied minors, single parents, the elderly and those with disabilities.

On top of providing immediate relief aid, the donations will address basic needs such as emergency shelter, protection, clean water, sanitation and hygiene for the refugees.

SRC has also activated its Restoring Family Links service to assist Singapore residents in locating immediate family members who may have been affected by the conflict in Ukraine, and are uncontactable.

On Wednesday, a Russian air strike hit a children's hospital in Ukraine's south-eastern city of Mariupol.

At least three people were killed, including a young girl, local officials said yesterday.

As at Tuesday, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights recorded 1,207 civilian casualties since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Feb 24.

They include 406 people killed and 801 injured, but the department believes that exact figures are likely to be much higher.

Most of the civilian casualties came from air strikes and explosive weapons used by Russian forces, which includes heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, it added.