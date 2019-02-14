Singapore rebuts claims by American in HIV data leak

Baseless allegations made against the Singapore authorities by Mikhy Farrera Brochez, the American at the centre of the HIV Registry data leak, show him to be a pathological liar, the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Prison Service said in a statement yesterday. They were rebutting claims he madeon Facebook over his role in the data leak, his HIV-positive status and his time in jail.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Health said it would be working with the police on appropriate actions over Brochez's threat to reveal the confidential data in future.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: Police, prisons deny allegations by American at centre of HIV data leak