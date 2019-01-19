Singapore ranked 10th most Instagrammable country in the world

Singapore has been ranked the 10th most Instagrammable country in the world.

The ranking, which was announced by online travel publication Big 7 Travel on Monday, was based on three factors. The online publication analysed the number of hashtags which used a country's name over the course of last year.

Each country received a score depending on the number of hashtags it had. This accounted for half of a country's overall score.

Big 7 Travel also conducted a survey with more than 8,400 respondents from 91 countries who were asked to vote for their most popular destinations. This accounted for 20 per cent of each country's total score.

The remaining 30 per cent of the final tally was based on the score a country was given by a panel of five judges.

The judges scored using the following criteria: abundance of Instagrammable spots; originality; natural Instagrammable spots; man-made Instagrammable spots; and Instagrammable food and drink spots.

Though Singapore was ahead of Britain and Japan, it lost out to destinations such as South Africa and Hong Kong. Australia claimed the top spot.

Travel media business owner and food writer Niall Harbison, who chaired the judging panel, said Singapore scored highly for "its innovative city landscape and ingenious use of green spaces, as well as its highly Instagrammable food scene with creative cafes and dining options".

He added that the island's name was used in more than 60 million hashtags last year.

The judges said Singapore's focus on aesthetic spaces in highly populated areas was "unique" and "modern", citing buildings such as Marina Bay Sands, which the panel recognised as the most Instagrammed hotel in the world.

Seven locations were also picked as the most Instagrammable spots in Singapore: Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay; ArtScience Museum; Koon Seng Road; Bugis; Chijmes; Helix Bridge; and the Marina Bay Sands infinity pool.

The type of travellers who visited Singapore also tended to be engaged with social media, which helped to boost the country's presence on Instagram.

However, judges also said that the Republic lacks an abundance of natural attractions, which was responsible for pushing locations such as Canada (ranked No. 3) to the top spots.

Timothy Goh