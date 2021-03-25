S'pore positions ageing as a positive force

Ageing should not be something to be feared; rather, it can be redefined and harnessed as a positive force. That is Singapore's strategy in dealing with the challenges of a quickly ageing population.

Ms Charlene Chang, the Ministry of Health's group director of the Ageing Planning Office that oversees development and implementation of the national ageing agenda, spoke on the approach to healthy ageing at a webinar on Tuesday.

The webinar was organised by Britain's Department for International Trade and focused on shared challenges and initiatives in Britain and Singapore to enable active, independent lives for older people.

Speakers from Britain included Dr Adrian Hayter, the National Health Service (NHS) England's national clinical director for older people and integrated person-centred care, and Professor Nic Palmarini, director of the National Innovation Centre for Ageing. They spoke on topics such as Britain's efforts to harness strengths across academia, the NHS and the industry to develop innovative solutions for healthy ageing.

Ms Chang noted that in Singapore, ageing is a key demographic challenge. About 14 per cent of the population here are aged 65 and above. By 2030, this will increase to 25 per cent. "But the good news is... we are not only living longer, but also staying healthier for longer," she said.

She cited how life expectancy went up from 82.8 years to 84.9 years from 2010 to 2019. Health-adjusted life expectancy also rose from 72.8 years to 74.5 years in the same period.

"We want to do more to further increase these healthy life years... We want to not just add years to our life, but we also want to add life to our years."

The Action Plan for Successful Ageing, launched in 2015, is one way Singapore tries to achieve this. It encompasses a system of proactive outreach, and preventive health and active ageing programmes for seniors in every neighbourhood. Volunteers do home visits to engage seniors and identify needs, while preventive health services are also offered.

Another speaker was Mr Andy Seet, director of the sector and partnerships division at the Agency for Integrated Care. He noted that over the years, there has been more support for seniors here, including community, mental health and social support.

Different agencies and partners will have to work together to provide such support, he said. "Together, we can build a vibrant care community that helps our seniors age well and age gracefully."